It might not have been the way they wanted to win it but following the intervention of the coronavirus outbreak, members of the Leongatha Town A Grade Division 1 team celebrated their premiership success last Saturday. They are, back, Jack Hume, Andrew Lloyd and James Lloyd, middle, Sachith Naotunnage, Amila Ratnaike, Darcy Hume, Adam Trotto, Damian Burge and Deeshan Umagiliyage and front, Sahan Perera, Madura Madusanka and Matthew Davies.