THE Women in Super Mother’s Day Classic returns to Wonthaggi this year for the eighth annual walk and fun run.
The event raises awareness and funds for life-changing breast cancer research, with up to 100 events held across Australia on Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 10.
World Cancer Day is a collective call to action to reduce the global impact of cancer, celebrating the power of individual action to make positive and lasting change for the future.
MDC Foundation CEO Zara Lawless said the event and the extraordinary efforts of everyone involved, particularly the volunteers, embodies the meaning of stronger together.
“The Mother’s Day Classic is so much more than the sum of its parts.
“It is more than just a fun run and walk and it is more than a highly successful fundraiser.
“It is a celebration that brings communities, right across Australia, together on Mother’s Day, acknowledging and celebrating the lives of those touched by breast cancer,” said Ms Lawless.
The Mother’s Day Classic Foundation (MDCF) is the single largest donor to the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF).
Established in 1998 by the networking and advocacy body Women in Super, the MDCF has funded 70 research programs and more than 250 Australian scientists, all focused on improving the survival outcomes of those diagnosed with breast cancer.
In 2019 there were 10 major metropolitan events and 78 regional events which together raised an outstanding $1.75 million for the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) bringing the overall funds raised since 1998 to $37.05 million.
The goal is to raise a further $3 million by the end of 2020.
Since 1994, the five-year survival rate for breast cancer has improved from 76 per cent to 91 per cent.
This summer season has been extremely difficult so far for many of the MDC regional communities, particularly on the east coast of Australia and in parts of WA, affected by the recent bushfire crisis.
In a show of solidarity and support for these communities impacted directly or indirectly from the bushfires, the 2020 Mother’s Day Classic encourages participants to pack up mum, family and friends, register for a regional event and spend the Mother’s Day weekend in one of the fire-affected regions.
By registering to walk or run in one of these events you will be assisting in the rebuilding and recovery efforts of local communities and businesses.
To register, go to mothersdayclassic.com.au/register/.
Walk or run for breast cancer research, funds
