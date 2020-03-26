FOUR members from the Wonthaggi Croquet Club travelled to Mornington for a doubles’ tournament on Saturday, March 14.
This was a one-day event split into two sections with semi-finals and a final to decide the ultimate winner. Sue Cartwright and Brian Wheeler partnered up as did Virginia Wheeler and Neil Warburton. The latter pair won all four games in their section but were unfortunately eliminated in the semi-final. By all accounts, it was a successful tournament. Well done to the participants.
On Monday, March 16, the club conducted its annual President’s and Secretary’s challenge. This is a level play doubles event with names drawn out of a hat and the premise behind this is to give members who do not travel to tournaments, a feeling of what competition is like.
A fun day with a barbecue lunch to break up proceedings. This year the Secretary’s team prevailed giving the President’s team a resounding drubbing, 12 games to four. The shield, donated by Barbara Fraser, was accepted with a certain amount of glee by secretary Sue Cartwright.
The greens were in excellent shape (thanks Tony) and thanks to the organisers, Sue and Barbara, and Allan for his culinary skills behind the barbecue plate.
The club has been proactive in relation to the COVID-19 virus and this was their last formal club gathering, day, tournament, meeting or fundraiser until further notice.
The greens will be maintained and in the famous words (almost) of Arnie, “we will be back”.
Wonthaggi Croquet teams make semi-finals
