Like a lot of things this year, Anzac Day will look a little different, but it’s important that we, as a nation, take the time to reflect and pay tribute to those that fought and sacrificed for us.
Our local RSLs have had to close their doors and we are not able to gather at local shrines to pay our respects, but that will not stop us from honouring the sacrifices made 105 years ago and since.
I urge you to join me this Saturday, like many others, in standing at the end of your drive way at 6am for a moment’s silence. Take a candle, torch or other light.
During this time, we remember those who served, those who lost their lives, those who serve today and the loved ones left behind.
Normally at this time of year you would also see small tables set up outside the shopping centre with volunteers selling badges and other memorabilia to raise much needed funds. These funds are then used to help provide veterans with crisis accommodation, emergency financial help, or physical and mental health support. Unfortunately this is not able to occur this year, so I am asking that if you are in a position to do so, please donate online at www.anzacappeal.com.au.
Never forget, the freedoms we enjoy today, and will continue to enjoy long after the COVID-19 threat has passed, are ours because of the sacrifices of others.
Lest we forget.
Danny O’Brien
The Nationals State Member for Gippsland South
Shadow Assistant Minister for Regional Health
Shadow Assistant Minister for Ambulance Services