BURRA Foods is continuing to process and supply dairy ingredients across the globe in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
However, strict guidelines have been introduced to prevent the risk of transmission of the virus, and keep staff and the food supply chain safe.
Burra Foods chief executive officer Stewart Carson said staff had responded swiftly to the enhanced procedures and adopted best practice with minimal disruption to trading.
“While none of our customers have cancelled orders, there has been a tightening of supply of export containers required to ship product,” Mr Carson said.
“But we are expecting this to ease as manufacturing in China comes back on-line and imports to Australia increase again.
“To date, we have not had any issues related to delays in supply of packaging or ingredient but continue to monitor the situation closely, as it can change very quickly.”
On-farm, favourable seasonal conditions throughout the Gippsland region has seen an increase in milk supply to the Korumburra-based business, with milk volumes over 10 per cent higher this year.
“This additional supply has supported the increase in demand of dairy ingredients,” Mr Carson said.
“Our priority is to provide maximum possible care and protection for the health and wellbeing of our staff and business partners.
“We have enhanced our strict sanitation and hygiene procedures as well as providing our employees and contractors with educational information on COVID-19 and how to minimise potential risks of transmission. This includes proactive procedures for immediate reporting and isolation measures should any staff member have any health concerns.”
Burra Foods has also segregated operational staff with employees in crucial departments rotating shifts. This ensures the continuity of processing while ensuring back-up of staff in the event of any emergency isolation requirements.