BCAL is rising to the challenge of the ongoing COVID-19 situation.
Fortunately, there has been minimal disruption to courses with students attending via video conferencing and maintaining social distancing while on campus.
Short courses are coming up in May, which will be going ahead. There has been approval for the Responsible Service of Alcohol course to be delivered online and there are plans underway for First Aid to be delivered via a mix of online presentations plus short one-to-one practical assessments.
For those in lockdown, this is a great time to update your skills and be ready to go once restrictions are lifted.
For more information on all of BCAL’s courses and services, please visit www.bcal.vic.edu.au or call 5672 3115 to learn more.
Wonthaggi Community Garden
Autumn in the garden – and it’s the best of times for tidying up, cutting back and clearing out.
Happily, garden members have been able to get on with these useful jobs during the virus restrictions while keeping their visits brief and strictly limiting numbers.
Last week, two volunteers cut back overgrown hedges and cleared out invasive couch grass that was overwhelming the Bass Coast Childcare veggie plots.
Thanks to all who have pitched in over these difficult weeks.
It’s members-only at the garden for now, but you can contact wonthaggicommunitygarden@gmail.com if you would like more information.
Wonthaggi U3A
As COVID-19 continues to impose significant restrictions on our movements, U3As have been obliged to cancel face-to-face classes and activities.
Many, including the Wonthaggi group, are considering offering activities online.
The state U3A network has developed a package to support additional Member U3As to offer activities online via Zoom to continue to provide community engagement during these difficult times.
For further information on U3A Wonthaggi classes and activities, please visit u3awonthaggi.org.au, their Facebook page, or call 0491 093 300.