BASS Coast Shire Council planners have been “overwhelmed” with phone calls from applicants and the general community regarding applications and reporting potential breaches of the planning scheme.
Council’s general manager place making, James Stirton, said these calls, together with moving staff from offices to their homes, had resulted in some delays with application processing.
“We anticipate processing of applications will return to normal by the end of the month,” he said on Thursday, April 23.
“The requirements of the Planning and Environment Act have not changed as a result of COVID 19, so our assessment processes have not changed.
“We have implemented a few changes to how we advertise applications including sending notifications directly to more residences and not requiring signs to be placed on site.
“We are also working to ensure as much information as possible is placed on council’s website regarding applications under assessment.
“Our website includes a register of all applications current with council and copies of application materials for those that have been advertised to the community.”
View the planning register at www.basscoast.vic.gov.au/building-planning/planning-permit-register.