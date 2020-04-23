THE 500 tonnes of rock installed by contractors for Regional Roads Victoria at Inverloch has done its job.
Cape Paterson-Inverloch Road (Bunurong Road) has reopened in both directions and the punishing sea has been kept at bay.
But the debate continues over whether it’s a choice between road, rock and beach at the location, near the corner of Beach Parade, a site that continues to attract public interest.
Regional Roads Victoria (RRV) Director (Eastern) Sara Rhodes-Ward spoke on Gippsland ABC Radio this week, saying the authority was pleased with the effectiveness of the work to date, but more needs to be done.
“It has the benefit of being an interim solution or part of long-term plan,” said Ms Rhodes-Ward, noting that additional works were planned to go ahead at the site.
“It also gives us the time to see what the multi-agency working group comes up with.
“There are a number of options. We could bury the existing rock wall and move on with other options (developed by the working group).
“Without the rock wall it’s highly likely we would have lost some of the road or the formation under the road.”
Ms Rhodes-Ward was also asked if the agency was expecting more problems with its infrastructure as a result of the impact of climate change.
“That’s what the multi-agency working group is doing which involves input from the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP), West Gippsland Catchment Management Authority, Parks Victoria, the Bass Coast Shire Council and ourselves, as a party interested in the outcome.”
Ms Rhodes-Ward said the rock wall could complement other devices including outer sand-catching fences which would assist in retaining the beach at that point.
She said it need not be a question of “the beach or the road”.
“One of the things we have been able to do is protect the infrastructure but we’re also keen to see the return of the beach.
“It’s a beautiful area enjoyed by people walking along and using the area.
“It’s our intention to retain the amenity of the area as well as protect the infrastructure,” she said.