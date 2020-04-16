SOUTH Gippsland Shire Council will still hear from the community despite closing its chambers to the public.
Council has introduced temporary new procedures to deal with expressions of interest to present to administrators or to ask questions.
A spokesperson said interested community members could still submit an expression of interest to present to council and submit questions to an ordinary council meeting.
“Upon receiving an expression of interest, the council business team will make contact with the community member and discuss the possibility of a Skype meeting or phone in with administrators,” the spokesperson said.
“Questions received for consideration at a council meeting will be read out by the CEO in the meeting, responses provided in the usual way using Public Participation in Meetings with Council Policy.”
There were no requests to present at the scheduled session on Wednesday, April 15.
The ordinary council meeting on Wednesday, April 22, will be livestreamed and anyone needing help to submit a question should phone the council business team on 5662 9200.
For further information visit the following links: https://www.southgippsland.vic.gov.au/presentingtocouncil
https://www.southgippsland.vic.gov.au/info/20004/your_council/322/questions_for_council_meetings