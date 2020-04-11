EVERY now and then, the perfect rural lifestyle property comes along and this stunning home on a little over an acre at Mirboo North is the one you have been waiting for.
Luxurious living set amongst beautiful gardens in a small acre’s estate is this beautiful four-bedroom residence.
The property will impress you from the moment you enter the driveway.
The wide verandah wraps around the entire home and sets the scene as soon as you arrive.
Inside the home you will be impressed with not only all aspects of the features, but this may very well be the perfect floorplan.
Features include:
* Master suite with full ensuite
* Generous sized bedrooms two, three, four; and all with their own French doors to the verandah.
* Second bathroom with large shower and freestanding bath
* Central formal lounge with wood heater and French doors to both the north and south walls
* Large open plan kitchen with an abundance of storage, large modern stove, dishwasher, walk in pantry, breakfast bar and more
* A king-sized family/dining room
* High ceilings, ornate cornice and beautiful light fittings throughout
* Loads of storage cupboards
* Separate toilet
* Oversized laundry
* Reverse Cycle Air Conditioner
* Large undercover outdoor entertaining
* Stunning timber floors
* Beautiful natural light with feature timber windows throughout
* Solar hot water
Outside you will be amazed by the features, including the shed which is a masterpiece boasting custom made solid timber double doors which open into the extended carport. The shed is ideal for big boy toys and doubles as a great area for family birthdays and events.
The gardens are stunning, with a secure lock up area for kids and pets, loads of fruit trees, herb garden, veggie garden, chook run and stunning shade trees at all ends of the property.
Although the home is set amongst other small acre properties, you have fantastic privacy and would barely know there was a neighbour in sight.
The township of Mirboo North is a very short drive (or a nice walk if you are up for it) and offers a perfect lifestyle with great schools, boutique shops and cafes, the famous ‘Grand Ridge Brewery’, a beautiful rail trail, golf club and many other sporting clubs and so much more.
If you are ready to be the owner of one of the best homes in the region, contact Alex Scott & Staff, 45 Bair Street, Leongatha 5662 0922 for a private viewing.
The property is located at 23 Old Thorpdale Road, Mirboo North. Price guide $750,000-$770,000.
Web link: www.alexscott.com.au/details.asp?i=98565
Video link: https://youtu.be/USGpNwp5c-w