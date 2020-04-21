THE Country Women’s Association of Victoria Inc. Gippsland Hills Group’s annual Exhibition of Handicrafts, Art & Home Industries may have been deferred until 2021, but the raffle still had to proceed!
Members sold nearly 750 tickets, and local businesses were as generous as always with providing donations as prizes.
Group president Meg Edwards, group secretary Niki Curtis and exhibition convenor Lesley Beakley met at the advertised time and place at 3pm on Saturday, April 18, a blustery afternoon at Inverloch Community Hub, to conduct the drawing.
Winners were notified by telephone, as follows:
First prize – A gift card donated by RACV Inverloch valued at $250 – M Vassil of Korumburra.
Second prize – A chair donated by Mitre 10 Inverloch valued at $249 – Hughes family of Inverloch.
Third prize – A hamper including $50 voucher donated by Inverloch FoodWorks, total hamper value $120 – J Carfrae of Leongatha.
Fourth prize – A three-tier cake plate and server donated by Home Cook & BBQ Wonthaggi valued at $55 – M Dann of Korumburra.
Fifth prize – A voucher donated by Bunnings Wonthaggi valued at $50 – H Butler of Mirboo North.
Sixth prize – A wooden platter donated by Inverloch Men’s Shed valued at $40 – W McBurnie of Inverloch.
The exhibition will again be held on Friday, April 16, and Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the Inverloch Community Hub.
Members are reminded that the schedule for 2020 will be used so please retain your copy. A bumper year of exhibits is expected after this period of self-isolation!