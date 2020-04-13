THE total number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Victoria reached 1281 on Easter Monday, an increase of 13 from the previous day.
There was, however, no increases recorded locally with Bass Coast 4 and South Gippsland 5.
There were no new deaths reported across the state. To date, 14 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria. The total number of cases is made up of 669 men and 612 women, with people aged from babies to their early nineties.
At the present time, there are 122 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Victoria that may have been acquired through community transmission.
Currently 40 people are in hospital, including 14 patients in intensive care. 1075 people have recovered.
To date 70,000 Victorians have been tested which does not compare well with almost 150,000 tests in NSW.
Of the total 1281 cases, there have been 1022 in metropolitan Melbourne and 235 in regional Victoria.
Locally, cases have not increased: South Gippsland 5, Bass Coast 4, Latrobe 6, Wellington 10, Baw Baw 5 and East Gippsland 1.
COVID-19 numbers stable locally over Easter
THE total number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Victoria reached 1281 on Easter Monday, an increase of 13 from the previous day.