Wonthaggi Neighbourhood Centre at Mitchell House’s doors are closed due to the current lockdown, but we are still here.
We are here to support the community, just in a different way.
You can still call us, catch up on social media or email us. We know that it’s really hard in these rapidly changing and frightening times to look after ourselves.
With things being so uncertain, there are many more things to worry about – our health and wellbeing, the health of our family, our neighbours and friends, our work, our finances, home schooling, and being able to buy the essentials.
If you are isolated and have difficulty getting out and would like someone to give you a call to see how you are going or to pick up supplies from the chemist or supermarket, give us a call. We will try and help out as best that we can, whilst ensuring that we are maintaining physical distancing to keep us all safe.
For those who are mobile, we have a free food box on the porch at Mitchell House, please feel free to either take or donate.
If you have excess produce from your garden or non-perishable foods, consider sharing it with the community, all donations are welcomed.
Stay safe, Iain Ritchie, 5672 3731.
Facebook: WNCatMitchellHouse.
Email: manager@wonthaggineighbourhoodcentre.com.
Iain Ritchie, Wonthaggi Neighbourhood Centre.