FOSTER Golf Club is taking advantage of the forced break in play to focus on course maintenance.
Grounds staff and volunteers are continuing to maintain the course and undertake various improvements while competition and social golf is banned due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The club is also encouraging interested people to plan for the return of the beginners’ Try Golf program.
A six-week learner’s permit allows beginners to join free coaching clinics every Tuesday morning, enjoy a free coffee in the clubhouse to debrief afterwards, and free access to play on the course for the duration of the permit.
Clubs and other equipment are provided and learners who decide to continue can take advantage of a reduced membership fee for their first year.
The program is suspended until restrictions are eased, however, people can register their interest by contacting Alayne McKenzie on 0439 860 966.