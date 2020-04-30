A NEW chapter is set to be written at Buffalo’s historic Tullaree Homestead.
Best known as the home of the lady of the swamp, Margaret Clement who disappeared in 1952, the McRae Road property is on track to become home to more than 8000 geese, ducks and other poultry.
The property changed hands in January this year and in early April, the new owners lodged a planning permit application with South Gippsland Shire Council to operate as a free-range poultry operation.
Council’s statutory planning coordinator Peter Bergman said the application was to keep a maximum of 8200 birds at any one time. About 90 per cent of the birds would be geese which have a growing period of up to six months before they can be processed into products.
Council is seeking more information from the applicant before making a decision.
It seems not even a global pandemic can stop development in the region with various planning permit applications lodged since the coronavirus outbreak began, including a service station and convenience restaurant on Sanders Road, Korumburra, a bakery in Stanley Street, Toora and a medical centre in McCartin Street, Leongatha.
Other permit applications include a childcare centre in Ruddville Avenue, Korumburra, a dwelling and winery in Soldiers Road, Fish Creek, as well as the usual selection of dwellings, subdivisions and agricultural buildings.