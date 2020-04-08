BASS Coast Shire Council is calling on the community to get involved in the development of the Bass Coast Climate Change Action Plan 2020-2030.
Council has declared a climate emergency and is committed to developing an evidence-based Climate Change Action Plan, the shire said in a statement.
“The plan will guide the community towards net-zero emissions while facilitating climate adaptation and urban resilience over the next 10 years,” the shire said.
All Bass Coast residents are encouraged to participate and share their thoughts on climate action and adaptation by completing an online survey, which is open until Thursday, April 30.
The survey is estimated to take 15 to 20 minutes to complete and can be accessed from council’s website.
“This survey has been developed to engage with the community in order to identify the motivation and appetite for climate action, and to gain insights into household energy use.
“Survey responses will be used to model the community’s carbon emissions for Bass Coast and to support the development of the Climate Action Plan.”
The survey contains a number of questions regarding household energy – having a copy of a recent utilities bill may make these questions easier to answer.
For more information on the Climate Action Plan or complete the survey, visit their website. To request a hard-copy of the survey, contact council’s Climate Change and Sustainability Advisor on 1300 BCOAST (226 278) or 5671 2211, or email benita.russell@basscoast.vic.gov.au.