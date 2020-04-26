PGA certified golf coach and Director of Golf at the Korumburra Golf Course, John Payne, has urged clubs to get ready for the lifting of Stage Three restrictions, as early as the middle of next month.
In a ‘Coronavirus Update’ to members this week, he says he believes “there is hope”.
“As frustrating as the current restrictions are to golfers in Victoria, and you the members of KGC, there is hope,” said John this week.
“Golf Australia has issued guidelines for how to play golf once Level 3 restrictions are lifted, after May 11th
“In the next week procedures for how our members can play golf safely with appropriate ‘social distancing’ practices, will be published via email and Facebook postings
“The executive committee will be meeting this week to discuss these changes. We are all excited about the return to golf. Fingers crossed for this to happen sooner rather than later.”