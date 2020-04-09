THE news isn’t all bad.
Craig Young, a butcher at Mirboo North, has been going gang busters keeping local people, and lots of others outside the area, supplied with meat.
“It started when the supermarkets had a run on their food,” said Craig last weekend.
“We had people coming across to us from the Latrobe Valley because there was no meat in their supermarkets and Melbourne people stopping off on the way through.
“We even had to supply the supermarkets for a while until they got going again.
“And of course, that’s flowed into our usual Easter trade.
“It tough for other business, I know, but keeping up the supplies of food is very important too.”
As well as being a traditional shopfront butcher, Craig also runs a service whereby he will kill, cut and pack a farmers’ own meat so he’s never likely to run out of supplies himself.
Lots of customers also took advantage of Craig’s usual Easter seafood service, especially his famous prawns and it was busy again last Thursday morning.
And regardless of the prevailing economic and community health situation, you’ll always get a smile from Craig Young, while observing the proper social distancing and proper hygiene practices, which come second nature to everyone in the meat trade.
Keeping the economy moving
He’s not the only one getting resourceful to meet the requirements of COVID-19 but still providing food and services to the public.
Down at Phillip Island, the local Bakers Delight outlet at Woolworths took advantage of a perfect autumn day for trading on Thursday to set up an outside stall.
Staffed by Stephanie Newman it offered the best of both world’s for careful shoppers, fresh air to keep the coronavirus at bay and delicious hot-cross buns… plenty of them!
And looking after the other good reason to be out, cycling for exercise, is Wayne Foster, the Bicycle Repairman in Thompson Avenue (right next to Alex Scott), Cowes.
He’s still servicing and selling bikes to keep people active and practicing social distancing at the same time.
Although the tandem bike for hire out the front of his shop was only being made available to people who share the same household!