THE Bass Coast Shire Council has temporarily closed 24 of its public toilet facilities, as well as all of its public barbecues and outdoor gyms.
It follows the closure of council managed beaches, playgrounds and skate parks in March.
The council said closing some of the toilets will allow them to focus on more frequent cleaning of the remaining toilet blocks and also help reduce maintenance of vandalised toilet blocks.
“These toilets were identified for closure as they were getting little to no use now that stay at home regulations have become stricter,” said council CEO Ali Wastie.
“These sites have also been experiencing a high level of theft and vandalism and continue to drain our supplies of toilet paper, soap dispensers and sanitiser. By closing these amenities it will enable us to increase the servicing of open facilities and allocate cleaning resources to sanitise high touch street furniture across the shire.”
The following toilet blocks will be closed until further notice:
Surf Parade / Norman Rd, Inverloch
Cowes Heritage Centre (rear of library), Cowes
Excelloo – Corner of Chapel St and Thompson Ave, Cowes
Bunurong Environment Centre – 1 Ramsey Blvd, Invereloch
88 The Esplanade (opposite Cuttriss St), Inverloch
McMahons Reserve – 48 Cameron St, Wonthaggi
Bass Valley Centre – Hade Ave, Bass
Cape Woolamai Surf Club – 288 Cape Woolamai Beach Rd
Pier Rd, Grantville
Alan Birt Reserve – 3 Surf Beach Rd, Cape Paterson
South Dudley Park – 38 Carl St, South Dudley
Lionel Rose toilet block Bass Hwy, Kilcunda
Kilcunda Cemetery – Bass Hwy, Kilcunda
Harold Hughes Reserve – 38 Smythe St, Corinella
Coronet Bay Foreshore – Cuttysark Rd, Coronet Bay
Newhaven Jetty – 10 Beach Cres Newhaven
Outside Newhaven Yacht Club – 10 Beach Cres, Newhaven
Rhyll Hall – 41 Reid St, Rhyll
Ventnor Beach – Ventnor Beach Rd, Ventnor
Richard Grayden Reserve – 2 Forrest Ave, Newhaven
Coronet Bay Hall – 39A Gellibrand Rd, Coronet Bay
Dalyston Rec Reserve – 20 Tulloch St, Daylston
Y.C.W Smiths Beach – Beachcomber Ave, Smiths Beach
The following toilets remain open for use:
Guide Park, Wonthaggi
Apex Park, Wonthaggi
Wonthaggi Rec. Reserve (in between rec. 1 & 2)
Riely St, Inverloch
Surf beach Carpark, Cape Paterson (1st Surf Carpark)
Browns Bay, Cape Paterson
Rotary Centenary Park, Inverloch
Inverloch S.L.S.C Goroke St/Surf Pde, Inverloch
Mahers Landing Boat Ramp
Kilcunda Foreshore
Anderson Roundabout – unisex
Grantville Transaction centre – unisex
Marine Parade, San Remo
Back Beach, San Remo – unisex
Vista Place, Cape Woolamai
Cottosloe beach, Cape Woolamai
Rhyll Boat Ramp
Smiths Beach Carpark, Smiths Beach
Finlay Ave, Cowes
Thompson Ave, Cowes
Cowes Transit Hub
Cowes Rec Reserve (football ground)
Redrocks Road, Cowes
Anderson Street, Cowes (Cowes Boat Ramp)
Information Centre Public Toilets (Watt St Wonthaggi)
Inverloch Boat Ramp