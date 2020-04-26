Partner of the homeward bound Kelly Van Den Berg, Chris Sikkema, with Shakti the cat and Graham the dog, awaiting her return to Australia on Monday. By the time Kelly gets home to Budgeree, near Mirboo North, there’ll be another cat waiting too, named Mogador, the former name for Essaouira in Morocco which has been her refuge, with sister Tracey Lewis of Korumburra, since the start of the coronavirus lockdown.