ONE of the few things we are allowed to do during the coronavirus lockdown is exercise.
And over the Easter weekend, you can bet there will be a lot of walking, running and bike riding going on.
But take care.
The so-called safe ‘social distance’ of 1.5 metres is not enough, nowhere near enough, to keep you safe when jogging or riding next to others, or when someone running goes past you.
It’s all about the cloud of droplets they are leaving behind them and you don’t want to be powering through their slip-stream… just in case they’re COVID-19 positive.
According to a study by the KU Leuven (Belgium) and TU Eindhoven (Netherlands), you need to be giving yourself a lot more space when exercising.
On the basis of these results the scientists advise that for walking the distance of people moving in the same direction, in one line, should be at least 4–5 metres, for running and slow biking it should be 10 metres and for hard biking at least 20 metres.
Also, when passing someone it is advised to already be in a different lane at a considerable distance e.g. 20 meters for biking, so you don’t pass through the droplet slipstream of the person in front of you who might be coughing, sneezing or even breathing heavily.
Check it out at:
https://medium.com/@jurgenthoelen/belgian-dutch-study-why-in-times-of-covid-19-you-can-not-walk-run-bike-close-to-each-other-a5df19c77d08