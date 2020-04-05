THERE is a huge demand for Bass Coast Health’s Meals on Wheel service as our most vulnerable residents are encouraged to stay indoors, and family and friends are unable to assist with cooking and shopping due to COVID-19.
“I have never seen anything like this before,” said Sarah Scholz, Bass Coast Health (BCH) Meals on Wheels manager.
“Meal numbers have had a huge jump and we have added more than 20 new clients to our delivery schedule.”
Sarah and her team are working extra hard to increase their capacity to package the amount of meals that are now needed.
“This service is invaluable at the best of times, but right now it is absolutely imperative that we keep our vulnerable community members well-nourished and as healthy as we can.
“It is great to see people are increasingly aware of the need to stay at home, and we are pleased to help facilitate that by delivering meals to older people in the community and people with disability,” said Lynne Winterburn, BCH director of support services.
“The wonderful management team at Woolworths in Warragul are also concerned about our vulnerable community members and have reached out to us. They have so kindly donated 120 packs of toilet paper for us to distribute with our Meals on Wheels service.
“This will mean that each of our Meals on Wheels recipients will receive a roll of toilet paper with their meals this week,” Lynne said earlier this week.
Meals on Wheels is an important service that provides nutritious meals for people who are assessed as nutritionally at risk or have decreased capacity to prepare their own meals.
For more information about Meals on Wheels, call 5671 3247.