A HIGH-PROFILE aged care and retirement living village with 57 movable dwellings in Inverloch has hit the market.
In a press release promoting the sale, CBRE – a commercial real estate services company – said Sunny Sands Residential Village is 2km from the beach and town centre and has been owned by the vendor since 1999.
The property at 32 Ullathornes Road is a Manufactured Housing Estate – 100 per cent occupied with prefabricated single-level standalone villas designed to be moved – and is being marketed by CBRE’s Josh Twelftree, Marcello Caspani-Muto, Jimmy Tat and Sandro Peluso.
The agents expect the greatest interest to come from either retirement living operators or private investors, given the popularity of both the estate and businesses.
“With over 39 per cent of the Inverloch population represented by elderly singles or couples, the location is ideally suited to retirement living and aged care – the ‘no vacancy’ status is evidence of this,” Mr Caspani-Muto said.
“Strong demand for retirement living and aged care services, both nationally and within the immediate location, is clear – with a further 14.5 per cent increase in residents of retirement age in Inverloch forecast by 2036.”
Presently, the median age of residents in the Bass Coast municipality is 52 with the most over-represented group being 60-64 and Inverloch’s median house price has increased 37 per cent since 2015, according to CBRE.
Mr Tat added that any redevelopment of Sunny Sands would require existing dwellings be relocated – which is not common for operators in the highly popular and rapidly evolving MHE sector, however, would still be possible in the medium term.
“Aged care operators – like users in many other sectors, including industrial – often relocate to capitalise on the underlying land value of more centrally located owner-occupied sites.”