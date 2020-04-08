THE Department of Human Services (DHHS) has corrected an error made earlier in the day yesterday, Wednesday, April 8 and raised the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Bass Coast to four.
That’s a doubling in the number published earlier in the day.
“Due to a technical error, an earlier version of the Victoria COVID-19 Local Government Area table of cases was issued with this morning’s media release,” DHHS explained.
South Gippsland’s number of COVID-19 cases remains at four.
The total number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Victoria on Wednesday, April 8 was 1212 – an increase of 21 from the previous day, as new measures came into force at midnight on Tuesday to further slow the spread.
Twelve people have died in Victoria from coronavirus. The total number of cases includes 635 men and 577 women. Cases range in age from babies to their early nineties.
Community transmission up to 101
There are 101 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Victoria that may have been acquired through community transmission.
More than 60,000 tests have been conducted to date.
Regional numbers by Local Government Area (LGA) include: BASS COAST 4, BAW BAW 5, CARDINIA 11, CASEY 45, EAST GIPPSLAND 1, GREATER DANDENONG 15, LATROBE 6, MORNINGTON PENINSULA 54, SOUTH GIPPSLAND 4, WELLINGTON 8.
The news comes as Bass Coast Shire Council became the first municipality to close its beaches over Easter.