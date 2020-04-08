PHILLIP Island Nature Parks continues to roll out its podcast series with the latest episode now live on air.
Episode three, titled Peter and the Penguins features the incredible story of Dr Peter Dann who started working on Phillip Island in 1980 and was instrumental in saving the Island’s Little Penguins from predicted extinction.
Introduced by musicians, Vika and Linda Bull, each fortnightly episode takes you into the hearts and minds of those who care for this world-renowned conservation organisation. Each conversation is a unique and personal story and paints an audio picture of what it really takes to work and act for conservation and wildlife.
This latest episode is the third in the series. Looking back to episode one, we heard from research technical officer Paula Wasiak, who spends her days working with penguins. Paula gives listeners a ‘Penguin 101’ answering questions like: What kind of animal are they, how long do they live and, are they promiscuous? She will make you an expert in no time.
In episode two, we met Professor Penguin Dr Andre Chiaradia, who has spent the past 20 years uncovering fascinating revelations about the secret lives of Phillip Island’s Little Penguins at sea – the place where they spend most of their time.
Did you know they actually go on a honeymoon, that love handles are a bonus for penguins and that penguins were wearing Fitbits to record their daily activity before humans? Yes, this and much more is true.
Future episodes will take you into the Sumatran jungles alongside orangutans, commando crawling amongst thousands of fur seals and bringing near-extinct species back from the brink.
Each story is a personal tale from the Nature Parks’ passionate team and they look forward to sharing them with you – wherever and whenever you listen.
You can find the podcasts online and on Spotify.