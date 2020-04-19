Be at your gate at 6am on Saturday.
THE Leongatha community has rallied to the cause, making sure there will be a fitting tribute to our service personnel this Saturday, Anzac Day, April 25.
But, like everything else, it won’t be Anzac Day as we know it.
You won’t see a march or hear from the South Gippsland Brass Band. There’ll be no official wreath-laying but we’re still being called to support the day.
Leongatha RSL officials have joined the chorus by asking local residents to ‘stand to’ at their gates, on their porch or by their letterboxes, at 6am on Anzac Day and observe a moments’ silence.
But don’t be surprised if you hear a bugle playing.
Leongatha Anzac Day stalwart Natalie Stewart will be playing the last post and reveille in a central location in town, and following a call from jazz legend James Morrison, almost everyone else with a brass instrument will be at their front gate doing likewise.
“I’ll be playing the reveille up here at Arawata, by my front gate, but I don’t suppose anyone except a bunch of cows will hear me,” said band member and former Deputy Mayor of South Gippsland Shire, Nigel Hutchison-Brooks.
But RSL spokesperson Anne Davies has asked people not to assemble at the cenotaph due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
“We will lay one wreath in the morning and, in the absence of a cenotaph, we have had a temporary structure made by Adam Johnston which the Leongatha RSL Knit and Knatter Ladies, and knitting ladies at Carinya Lodge have decorated with knitted poppies.
“During the morning, people might like to pay their respects there and leave a wreath, but we would ask them not to congregate.”
Mrs Davies said that work was progressing on the replacement of the damaged cenotaph with the stone arriving soon. Service at more recent conflicts and peacekeeping will be added to the town’s memorial.