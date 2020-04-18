THE doors may have closed on West Gippsland Libraries’ physical locations during the COVID-19 lockdown but demand for e-resources has sky-rocketed.
Chief executive Leanne Williams said West Gippsland Libraries was working on creative solutions including virtual programs and services to help connect some of the most vulnerable in our community.
“We are offering support to residents in aged care by donating PCs with access to our library services and coordinating online programs to connect those who may be most affected by the restricted public access measures,” Ms Williams said.
West Gippsland Libraries is also streaming some regular programs online like story time and baby rhyme time and other special online activities and events for both kids and adults.
Special online events include guests like local authors and other special interest areas including craft, sustainability, self-sufficiency, gardening, and healthy and low-tox living.
“We know … this doesn’t replace the library, but we are trying to provide what we can and continue to promote social connection that is so important to communities, especially during these circumstances,” Ms Williams said.
With the higher demand for ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, movies and other electronic resources, the library is focused on increasing its online catalogue.
Members can access www.ancestry.com and more than 500 online courses with subjects including home-schooling, life coaching, craft and hobbies, and other professional courses in business, finance and law.
The library has also extended its support services to help members access online resources.
Members can book 20-minute tech talk phone calls to talk them through signing up and using e-resources like Borrowbox and RB Digital for ebooks and audiobooks.
A live chat feature has been added to the library’s website and is available Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm for new member support and other issues like password enquiries.
