BASS Coast Health is calling on the community to donate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), amid growing concerns healthcare services will run out of essential safety equipment.
Bass Coast Health is seeking supplies of hand sanitiser, gloves, booties, gowns, masks, hair nets, face shields and goggles.
“We are only at the beginning of what is going to be a very tough six months ahead and to keep us in the best position we can be in, we need to source further supplies of critical supplies including Personal Protective Equipment (PPE),” Bass Coast Health said in a statement yesterday afternoon (Friday, April 3).
“Even with extra supplies being sent from the federal government, we anticipate we will need more, so… we are calling on everyone… from beauticians to hardware stores to chemists to grocery stores… and anyone else who has contacts or supplies, to help us keep our staff safe.”
Domenic Brusamarello of Inverloch Foodworks, through his networks, sourced hand sanitiser and face shields for Bass Coast Health and other local health services from two independent suppliers who have changed their business models to support health services.
The suppliers are The Gospel Whiskey distillery and BerleyPro.
“Both of these companies are not profiteers. They are only there to help and they’re only providing these supplies to medical services at this critical time,” Mr Brusamarello said.
If you or your business can donate or source any of these crucial supplies, please contact Darren Taylor on 0412 155 342 or Simone Stead on 0434 034 628.
“We are incredibly grateful to the awesome Gippsland-wide businesses who have helped us in sourcing PPE to date,” Bass Coast Health said.