THE Loch community is taking a good look at its own backyard – and front yard – during the COVID-19 lockdown.
An initiative on the Loch Community Noticeboard Facebook page has seen the launch of a virtual photography exhibition.
Organisers have left the theme open, provided photographs show anything in or around Loch.
And there are no prizes on offer, “just warm fuzzy feelings by brightening someone else’s day”, according to the group.
Early exhibits have included sunrises, rain showers on sunset, plenty of animals and even a wedding.
Organisers noted people should not break current isolation rules and could take photographs from their own part of the district.