THE skies have been black and the winds have been high in gusts but so far, Bass Coast and parts of South Gippsland have only received around 7.2mm of rain (Pound Creek) since 9am this morning.
But the bigger fronts are really starting to roll through now and it is expected that up to 40mm more will fall in the next 24 hours.
But it’s a far cry from what is happening in the State’s high country.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, 142.6mm has already fallen at Falls Creek in the past 24 hours with winds in Alpine areas gusting up to 120km/h.
A spokesperson for the bureau said as much as half a metre of snow could fall on Friday, with more again on Saturday as temperatures plummet.
The weather will be more settled on Sunday when the high pressure system starts to move in.
There are reports of flooded roads in residential areas of Benalla but elsewhere in the state, the rains are an absolute godsend for those planting crops right across the north of the start.
“Two inches of rain can change some of these people’s lives around in a heartbeat,” said a farmer from the state’s north west.