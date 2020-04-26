MILPARA, Korumburra’s Community House, is still open.
It may not be business as usual but Milpara is still open for the following: Emergency Foodbank, Centrelink and to take enrolments for our online courses.
To help things run more smoothly, we have decided to set hours for Emergency Foodbank to 10am–1pm, Monday to Friday. If you do need to access out of these hours, simply give us a call on 5655 2524 to arrange a suitable appointment time.
The Centrelink agent will still be onsite Tuesdays 10am-2pm, Wednesdays and Thursdays 10am-1pm. Please be advised that this service has been very busy. Last week we had more people inline by 10.30am than was possible to get through in the time.
If you are new to Centrelink, the quickest way to claim a payment is online. We have created a post on the Milpara Community House website and Facebook page with some helpful information on how to do this.
Milpara is running a variety of classes online. Please give Milpara a call if you are interested in any of the following courses: English and Maths, The Art of Story Writing, English as a Second Language, Journaling and Blogging, Delve into Tarot, The Magic of the Hook – Crochet, Korumburra Men’s Shed online meetup, or the Small Business Victoria workshop ‘Taking your business online: What you need to know’.