EDU Projects Pty Ltd has been appointed to design an accessible playground at South Gippsland Specialist School.
The $200,000 project is part of the state government’s Inclusive Schools Fund.
Member for Eastern Victoria, Jane Garrett, said it is great news for South Gippsland students, “who will get the benefits of new inclusive spaces to cater for a wider range of options for teaching and learning.”
“Disability doesn’t need to be a barrier to learning and achieving – these innovative projects are all about giving our primary schools the infrastructure they need to inspire a passion for learning in all students.”
The Inclusive Schools Fund is part of the stat government’s commitment to inclusive education, which is ensuring that students with disabilities and additional needs get the same opportunities as other students.
Since the fund was established in 2015, more than 232 creative projects to build inclusive learning spaces, outdoor sensory areas and accessible playgrounds have been announced.