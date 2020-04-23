A GIPPSLAND-WIDE strategy to develop trails and tracks has been endorsed by South Gippsland Shire Council.
Initiated by the Gippsland Local Government Network, The Gippsland Tracks and Trails Feasibility Study includes recommendations and priorities for improving the current trails-based experience.
The study’s vision is that Gippsland will be recognised as a world-class trails destination offering a diversity of outstanding landscapes and experiences.
South Gippsland Shire Council administrators Christian Zahra and Rick Brown told last week’s meeting the study was an endorsement of council’s efforts to extend the Great Southern Rail Trail and applications for grant funding.
A key focus of the 117-page report, which is expected to be endorsed by all six Gippsland councils, is the development of signature multi-use trails by packaging existing trails as the Gippsland Trail to create a multi-day experience.