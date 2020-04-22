A RUSTED old pipe protruding from the ground in a Korumburra park stands as testament to the town’s coal mining past.
The breather pipe is the last remaining piece of the Coal Creek Proprietary Company shaft which yielded about 600,000 tons of coal over 20 years from 1892.
A plaque dedicated to the miners who worked the shaft has been placed at the breather pipe site, bringing to fruition a two-year project involving the Korumburra Business Association (KBA), Rotary Club of Korumburra and South Gippsland Shire Council.
KBA president Noelene Cosson said the project was instigated by the Earl family who live next door to the site when Betty Earl and her late daughter Lisa, approached the then-shire councillor Lorraine Brunt at the official opening of the Korumburra Secondary STEAM building in March 2018 asking that something be done with the disused mine shaft.
Council made the area safe by concreting and placing bollards around the breather pipe to preserve the site. The Rotary Club and KBA organised the plaque.
The breather pipe extends 111 feet down into the ground and connects to the tunnel at Coal Creek Historical Park. It was the breathing pipe for the men working in the tunnels.
Another pipe in Hislops Lane was reportedly knocked down when houses were being built.