THE South Gippsland Sentinel-Times is taking a break from publishing the printed version of the paper for the time being.
Certainly the ‘Job Keeper’ package announced by the Government during the week was something of a gamer changer, providing encouragement for business to either stay open or go into hibernation while restrictions are in place.
It also provides a welcome safety net for staff.
But health concerns are paramount and we have decided to cease publication temporarily while we make some changes to the way we do business and also interact with the community.
In the meantime, we will be publishing an online version of the paper, developing a free local newsletter, which will be emailed out to interested members of the community and be available on online, while also maintaining our website at www.sgst.com.au and connecting via social media.
Against a constantly changing landscape, these decisions have not been made lightly but we take our role of keeping the community informed seriously and hope to return to your newsstands in the not-too-distant future.
Please continue to send your letters, club news and sports notes in to news@sgst.com.au and we will endeavour to incorporate them in our online publications.