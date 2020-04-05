EMERGENCY services are searching for two men who failed to return to shore after going fishing in Westernport Bay on Sunday morning.
The 20-year-old man and 33-year-old man set out on their vessel sometime before 6am on Sunday, April 5, from the Flinders boat ramp.
Police have been told the men often fish off the Flinders coast, west of Phillip Island.
A friend raised the alarm with police just before 9pm after being unable to contact the pair.
The vessel the pair took out is described as a 3m aluminium “tinny” with an outboard motor. The registration is not known.
Water Police, Coast Guard and Volunteer Marine Rescue agencies, along with the Victoria Police Airwing and AUSSAR Challenger Search Aircraft are searching for the vessel.
Anyone with information is urged to contact 000.