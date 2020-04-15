OUR sub-regional health services are planning their pandemic response to optimise the number of beds available for our community as we head towards a peak period in COVID-19 cases.
Last week, a number of sub-acute non-COVID-19 patients were admitted to the Korumburra campus of Gippsland Southern Health Service (GSHS) from wards at Bass Coast Health in Wonthaggi.
In turn, this frees up beds in Wonthaggi in readiness to accommodate patients who may contract COVID-19. Sub-acute patients receive specialised care and support from nursing and allied health clinicians along with general practitioners and geriatricians as necessary.
Mr David McArthur, a 98-year-old Bass Coast resident, is one of the patients who was happy to move from the Wonthaggi Hospital to Korumburra Hospital during the pandemic period.
David appreciated the reasons for the relocation, and he is pleased to be receiving the care and support he needs, nearby.
Once the pandemic is deemed to be over, all services shall return to Bass Coast Health in Wonthaggi.
Mark Johnson, CEO of GSHS, is pleased to be working with the sub-regional health services to ensure our community continues to receive healthcare in the Gippsland South Coast and to maintain Leongatha and Korumburra hospitals to be free of COVID-19 for as long as possible.