SOUTH Gippsland Shire Council is calling for applications for its community leadership program.
The free program aims to equip participants with skills to work effectively with other people, strengthen their leadership capability, manage conflict, delegate and meet objectives.
Council hopes participants will use the skills to positively influence and support the development of local communities in South Gippsland.
Chairman of administrators Julie Eisenbise said the program was targeted at people who wanted to contribute more significantly to a local group or to engage with Council to effect change.
“The program is also open to people in the community who are already in leadership roles but would like to refine or expand their abilities,” Ms Eisenbise said.
“We want this program to help foster strong and future leaders.”
Participants will take part in nine intensive skills development sessions held between October 2020 and March 2021 in locations across South Gippsland.
Participants must be prepared to attend all nine sessions. The program is funded by the South Gippsland Shire Council, there will be no fee for participants. There are up to 20 program places available.
Participants will be selected on their commitment to developing leadership in the community, participation and engagement in community life, a demonstrated ability to collaborate within the community and an active commitment to enhancing the lives of South Gippslanders.
Expressions of interest are open until May 29. A selection panel will review the applications and successful applicants will be notified by 26 June 2020. The program commences in October 2020.
For more information, contact acting coordinator, community strengthening Sophie Dixon by emailing leadership@southgippsland.vic.gov.au.