A SOUTH Gippsland woman has been left “completely flabbergasted” after discovering she scored $100,000 in today’s Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw.
The regional Victorian player won the guaranteed first prize of $100,000 in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10470, drawn Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
This morning, an official from the Lott called the winning woman, who was completely oblivious to her good fortune.
“This is real, is it? I can’t believe it!” she exclaimed.
“Thank you very much! I have dreamed of getting a call like this and it definitely lives up to my expectations!
“It feels brilliant to know there is $100,000 coming my way!
“I play Lucky Lotteries all the time but have never won anything like this!
“I’m still just trying to take it all in. I’m completely flabbergasted!
“I really don’t feel like going back to work now. I’ll have to, but I’ll be smiling the rest of the day away. People will be wondering what’s going on!”
When asked how she planned to enjoy her unexpected windfall, the happy woman said she would have to wait until the news sunk in before making any firm plans.
“I’ve got no idea. I’ll have to think about it!” she laughed.
“I don’t need a new car and we can’t plan any holidays just yet but I’m sure we will put it to good use.
“I’ll have to sit down with my husband and we can make some plans once it’s in our bank account.”
The happy woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased her winning entry of two random numbers online at thelott.com – Australia’s official lotteries.