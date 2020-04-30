A LEADING figure in the stock and real estate industry in Gippsland has died.
Bruce Gibson of Inverloch, grandson of the founder of Alex Scott and Staff, passed away on Wednesday, April 29 aged 91.
His son, Tom Gibson, has provided a brief account of his father’s life, dominated by 70 years in the Alex Scott business.
Dad came to the Dandenong Market in 1950 when he was 21 to help his uncle, Stewart Scott, as the third generation in the family business, Alex Scott & Co where he learnt the Stock and Station business.
He spent time around South West Gippsland in Korumburra, Warragul and Mornington stock yards and at Newmarket.
He was an auctioneer at the Dandenong yards in Cleeland Street and then the Cheltenham Road yards when cattle initially arrived by train.
He represented the industry as a board member of RESI, the predecessor of the REIV, and with the Victorian Stock Agents Association.
He was instrumental to the expansion of Alex Scott & Co, becoming the Managing Director in the 1980s and to inviting staff shareholdings and changing the company name to Alex Scott & Staff in 1992, where he was the chairman for the next 22 years, overseeing the company’s growth to 14 offices.
He was an active board member regularly attending our meetings and was part of our first ‘Zoom’ board meeting two weeks ago, providing valuable input and insight and achieving 70 years with the company.
He had a great love of cattle and sheep and continued working on his beloved Inverloch farm every day, with his wife of 60 years, Anne, until he suffered a heart attack last Sunday, passing as he wished yesterday, without any fuss.
Bruce and Anne were active in the South Gippsland community, playing golf at Leongatha and bridge at Inverloch and Newhaven. Bruce was a long-term member of Rotary.
He was also a strong patriarch of his family and had an active interest and support for his children; Tom, Nanette, Stewart and Cathie and their families.
The family tradition in the Alex Scott business continues with his son Tom, a director of the firm and licensed real estate agent, and grandson Tim, a stockman and auctioneer.
The family will have private funeral in line with COVID-19 restrictions and will follow with a memorial service at a suitable time.