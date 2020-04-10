SOUTH Gippsland Shire Council is encouraging local businesses to complete a survey about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Australian Business Economic Impact Survey (ABEIS) is described as an initiative to respond to the rapid change experienced by businesses as a result of COVID-19 and the need for insights at a local geographic scale.
Council’s business development officer Melinda McLennan said in an email to businesses the national economic landscape, state to state and region to region was diverse.
The survey specifically targets insights around change in employment and economic impact at an industry scale and would help council to understand the changes felt at a local geographic level.
“We encourage you to please complete this survey as soon as possible as it will provide us with valuable insights and analysis for further support and strategic development,” Ms McLennan said.
The survey can be found online at surveygizmo.com/s3/5515669/REMPLAN-COVID-19-ABEIS.
Council also called on residents to support local businesses that were coming up with creative solutions to keep the economy rolling.
Council has created a shop local listing on its website that is open to any operating business in South Gippsland.
Businesses can contact Ms McLennan on 5662 9271 to be added to the page.