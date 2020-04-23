WALKING a labyrinth can reduce stress and anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to supporters of the San Remo Labyrinth.
Member of the Labyrinths in Schools Project of the Australian Labyrinth Network Lorraine Rodda said the benefits of labyrinth walking included improved health and wellbeing.
“It is at these uncertain and unprecedented times, that the benefits of labyrinth walking come to the fore,” Ms Rodda said.
She said labyrinth walking, as a form of meditation, naturally embraced social distancing, with a single path in and the same path out.
The San Remo Labyrinth is at the south end of Lions Park, off the gravel section of Back Beach Road in San Remo, behind a row of cypress trees.
