Arguing an alternative climate strategy in Bass Coast Shire is like tilting at windmills – very futile.
So in response to a letter published by Maddy Harford, I must say, that I am well aware of the data graphing carbon emissions over the last 100 years, also the increase atmospheric carbon concentrations, and the arguments about whether CO2 concentrations lead or lag atmospheric temperature increases, all very dry and boring as study unless you are interested in this subject.
So, let me repeat for a third time that climate change is very serious but not a humankind extinction event or planet shattering any time soon as claimed by others – but it will be [a] rough ride by 2050.
Climate extremists always seek the worst-case scenario and the most pessimistic science to support their contentions. I can only conclude that this approach is driven more by political views, reading Extinction Rebellion literature you can only conclude this is a Marxist organisation operation under a climate umbrella.
Ms Harford argues that the Bass Coast Shire Council has a climate action plan 2020-2030. Quite wrong and misleading. The shire council has only provided an undertaking to develop such a plan. I hold my breath.
Meanwhile, their website has 22 climate mentions, mostly mayoral and news reports, and none describing any urgent action commensurate with an emergency declaration. The website encourages you to join the BCCAN and similar groups, not an urgent action. There is no plan, just a lot of motherhood statements and an environmental report written in 2016. So much for a climate emergency judging by the lack of positive climate actions by the shire.
There is a carbon sequestration project on Phillip island sponsored, but not conducted by the shire. This work is admirable but too little too late. A rough estimate, based on Bass [Coast] Shire data, shows that the council could start a full scale sequestration project in 12 months to plant 4500 hectares of revegetated open wood land representing about 900,000 tree plantings, say at a rate of 100,000 trees per year, this planting can capture 90 per cent of current Bass [Coast] population carbon load.
So, go for it, lads. Cheers.
Rod Gallagher, Inverloch.