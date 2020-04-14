KORUMBURRA RSL Historian, Tony Moon, has put an appeal to Korumburra and district residents that could just as easily apply to us all.
With Anzac Day services across the country cancelled, we're being asked to 'stand to' at our front gates at dawn (approximately 6:53 AEST) on Anzac Day
Here is Mr Moon’s appeal:
“Anzac Day 2020 will be like no other Anzac day. For the first time in our memory the National RSL has been forced to cancel the regular commemorative services. Korumburra RSL Sub-Branch, like all other branches has followed their lead, and for the first time in many decades, we regret to inform you that we are also cancelling its Anzac day services (both the dawn and mid-morning service) conducted at Coleman park.
An alternate way to remember the services and sacrifice of others, is the dawn “Stand To”. Traditionally, “Stand to” was where soldiers stood ready for action in their trenches, quiet and waiting for the enemy to attack. Stand To was conducted at dawn and at dusk.
This year we ask that you Stand To at the end of your driveway at dawn on Anzac Day. Those who can, may wish to play the Last Post.
“So this year, in these uncertain and challenging times, when you Stand To, in silence remembering the service and sacrifice of previous generations, you may also wish to pay a silent thank you to those local men and women who continue to demonstrate those same values and attributes of previous generations; the local men and women who daily put on a uniform and meet these challenging times with the same determination that have epitomised our service men and women over the last 100 years.
“These are our current generation emergency and health care workers.”
Lest we forget!
