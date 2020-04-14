Journalism used to have investigative tone and follow-up on newspaper stories, but somewhat it turned to just “breaking news” [and] “extra, extra know all about it”.
I’m presented with announcements of horrendous amounts of money to “stimulate” [the] economy deliberately run-down by pandemic restrictions.
The figures to date do not justify what is going on in this country and consequently the whole world.
The fear and scare and panic are what I can see everywhere you go.
If you elaborate or ask questions, ‘why is it so?’, you get labelled as promoting conspiracy theories.
Are experts qualified to make decisions on behalf of 25 million people or just exercising their power?
My question to our leaders would be: what is the plan if this strategy fails?
Is there [a] plan “B”?
Pete Steele, Bass.