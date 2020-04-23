BEFORE the sun rises on Saturday morning in Wonthaggi, the sound of a lone bugle will commemorate the fallen ANZAC soldiers.
Craig Marinus, musical director of the Wonthaggi Citizens’ Band, will play The Last Post and Reveille from his driveway at 6am Anzac Day morning.
Craig said it would be an honour to play for his neighbours in Griffiths Street, North Wonthaggi, who have all been invited by letter to stand at the end of their driveway to listen and share a minute’s silence.
He and wife Sue are encouraging people in their street to hold a torch, candle or phone light at 6am for the ceremony, where Sue will read the Ode.
Craig usually plays the bugle at the dawn service in Wonthaggi and in the marching band for the parade.
“We didn’t want to let [Anzac Day] go past without marking it someway,” he said.
Craig will then go on to Mitre 10 in Cowes, which he manages, and conduct a service for the workforce before the store opens at 1pm.
“It will be a special moment for everyone,” he said.
Sue’s dad was a decorated hero of World War II, having been awarded the Distinguished Conduct Medal.
“It is always a very special time of year to honour and remember him and the sacrifices made by the ANZACs,” she said.