WHILE many businesses are struggling, picture framing has ramped up for those self-isolating at home as they rummage through bottom draws to find long-forgotten mementos and keepsakes they want displayed.
‘Jenny’s Picture this Framed’ in Korumburra struggled like most businesses in the early weeks of social distancing but owner Jenny Rowe used the downtime to complete a backlog of jobs and repaint the shop.
And now she’s flat out.
“I’ve found that people must have been going through their cupboards and finding out what they would like framed,” she said.
People have brought in all sorts of meaningful items for Jenny to frame, like Virgin Marys, certificates, war medals, cross-stitching and tea towels.
“Some people have brought in jigsaws the family has completed together. I expect more of them to come in soon too,” Jenny said.
Jenny loves the story behind each item customers bring to her.
“These items are personal to each customer, so I feel they must trust me to restore and frame them,” she said.
On the website, Jenny also provides the opportunity for people to have family photos stretched onto canvases.
“Canvases are getting more popular because there is no glass to clean or to reflect and the canvas can be wiped down,” she said.
Jenny’s ‘Picture This Framed’ is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
By appointment is preferred.
Phone 5655 2299 or visit jennyspicturethisframed.com.au.