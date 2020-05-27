YOUNG farmers can access a free online business bootcamp next month – with prefence given to young farmers in the Gippsland area.
But places are limited, so get in quick!
Presented by Paul Blackshaw from Meridian Agriculture and supported by Agriculture Victoria, the bootcamp consists of four online meetings which cover topics such as understanding profit and loss, cash flow budgeting, balance sheets, gross margins, risk management, and financial planning and analysis.
The bootcamp sessions will run on four Tuesdays in June between 9am and 12pm, commencing on June 2, and then on June 9, 16, and 23.
The sessions will be delivered using online video conferencing software and participants will be provided with resources and templates, as well as recordings of the sessions.
The program is suited to those who are new to managing a farm business.
For more information, contact Sarah Wallis on 0419 571 208 or at sarah.wallis@agriculture.vic.gov.au.