IT’S the music to the ears of gym enthusiasts.
Bootcamps have started up again following the easing of restrictions in Victoria.
Voyage Fitness in Wonthaggi has restarted its bootcamps, kicking off with one this morning (Saturday, May 16), with ten people – the maximum allowed – taking part.
There will be plenty of bootcamps next week too.
Want to join a session? Simply log in to your Myzone app and book a spot.
There’s still plenty you can do from home too, with Voyage Fitness maintaining a strong social media presence with regular live classes.