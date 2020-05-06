A NEW pandemic is sweeping the South Gippsland Shire Council and it’s one we can only hope will linger much longer than COVID-19.
Council is encouraging people to be kind to each other in a campaign to help people tackle the challenges related to coronavirus.
The aim is simply to share acts of goodwill and to keep being kind at the forefront of our minds as we work our way through difficult times.
South Gippsland Shire’s Manager Economic Development and Tourism, Renae Littlejohn, is keen to hear from people who have been the recipient of an act of kindness in our community.
“A great part of the Be Kind campaign is hearing from people who have witnessed, performed or been the recipient of an act of kindness,” Ms Littlejohn said.
“It is both heart-warming and inspiring.
“Acts of kindness don’t need to be big. It could be supporting local businesses when you can, it could be bringing in your neighbour’s bins or mowing someone’s lawn. It’s really just about thinking about other people and taking time to look after yourself.”
The Be Kind campaign encourages people to be kind to each other, to be kind to businesses, be kind to themselves and to be kind to South Gippsland.
Stories
Early stories of kindness shared on council’s website included:
- “In the midst of the toilet paper shortage, a friend messaged me that Woolies had stock. Unfortunately, it was gone by the time I got there. I was down to my last roll for a family of three but a kind lady in the same aisle gave me the toilet paper from her own trolley!” – Anonymous
- “Harvested excess home-grown garden produce and delivered it to the local hospital catering manager, using appropriate social distancing, of course.” – Anonymous
- “Whilst in hospital due to an accident, two members of the community came and mowed my lawns, cleaned out my fridge, checked on my chooks and fed my cat.” – Jason Horton
- “My lovely neighbour Liz Marsh is cutting our front hedge right now and even dropped off some fresh bread on our verandah.” – Jenny Forrest
To find out more or to submit an act of kindness, visit www.southgippsland.vic.gov.au/bekind.